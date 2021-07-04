Robertson's game-winning 3 leads River Lions past Rattlers
Saskatchewan drops to 0-4 on the season
The Niagara River Lions completed their comeback against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday.
Saskatchewan, who were 0-3 entering the game, held a 63-57 lead entering the Elam Ending. However, the Rattlers began to struggle from the field and Niagara started to chip away.
With the Rattlers holding a 71-69 lead, River Lions' Kassius Robertson drilled a three to seal the 72-71 win, improving Niagara's record to 2-2, while the Rattlers dropped to 0-4.
Xavier Sneed led the way for Niagara with 17 points and five rebounds. Javin Delauier and Jaylen Babb Harrison were the only other two River Lion players with double-digit points as they scored 15 and 11 respectively.
Niagara has their next game at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET against the Fraser Valley Bandits. The Rattlers will look to win their first game of the season at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday as they are on the road to play the Edmonton Stingers.
