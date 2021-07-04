Robertson's game-winning 3 leads River Lions past Rattlers

The Niagara River Lions completed their comeback against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday.

Saskatchewan, who were 0-3 entering the game, held a 63-57 lead entering the Elam Ending. However, the Rattlers began to struggle from the field and Niagara started to chip away.

With the Rattlers holding a 71-69 lead, River Lions' Kassius Robertson drilled a three to seal the 72-71 win, improving Niagara's record to 2-2, while the Rattlers dropped to 0-4.

WATCH | Robertson's 3 propels Niagara to win:

Robertson seals wild finish in River Lions win Sports 0:54 Kassius Robertson hit a long three in traffic to give the Niagara River Lions a 72-71 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers. 0:54

Xavier Sneed led the way for Niagara with 17 points and five rebounds. Javin Delauier and Jaylen Babb Harrison were the only other two River Lion players with double-digit points as they scored 15 and 11 respectively.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, was led by Devonte Bandoo who scored 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Mambi Diawara also chipped in with 19 points.

Niagara has their next game at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET against the Fraser Valley Bandits. The Rattlers will look to win their first game of the season at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday as they are on the road to play the Edmonton Stingers.