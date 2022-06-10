Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL

Barber leads Nighthawks past BlackJacks to snap losing skid

The Guelph Nighthawks (2-3) started out the 2022 CEBL season with a win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars but lost three straight until Thursday night when they beat the Ottawa BlackJacks 86-79 at home.

Cat Barber had 26 points including the Elam Ending game-winner

Cole Shelton · CBC Sports ·
Guelph guard Cat Barber recorded 26 points in the Nighthawks' win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Thursday. (Submitted by CEBL)

The Guelph Nighthawks have returned to the win column.

The Nighthawks were led by Cat Barber, who had 26 points including the Elam Ending game-winner, while Ahmed Hill had 16 and AJ Lawson chipped in with 15. No other player on Guelph recorded double-digit points.

Ottawa (1-4), meanwhile, was led by its usual suspects of Walt Lemon Jr., and Bernard Thompson who had 19 and 14 points, respectively. Off the bench, the BlackJacks — who were coming off a win over the Newfoundland Growlers — saw Shamiel Stevenson and Cody John chip in with 11 and 10 points of their own, while starter Jackson Rowe added 10 points.

WATCH | Nighthawks snap losing streak against BlackJacks:

Nighthawks beat BlackJacks to snap 3-game losing streak

3 hours ago
Duration 0:41
Guelph defeats Ottawa 86-79, Cat Barber scores game-high 26 points and hits the Elan Ending.

Guelph is set to host Montreal on Saturday while Ottawa won't play again until next Thursday when they rematch the Nighthawks.

Both games can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.

Comments

