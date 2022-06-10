Barber leads Nighthawks past BlackJacks to snap losing skid
Cat Barber had 26 points including the Elam Ending game-winner
The Guelph Nighthawks have returned to the win column.
The Nighthawks were led by Cat Barber, who had 26 points including the Elam Ending game-winner, while Ahmed Hill had 16 and AJ Lawson chipped in with 15. No other player on Guelph recorded double-digit points.
Ottawa (1-4), meanwhile, was led by its usual suspects of Walt Lemon Jr., and Bernard Thompson who had 19 and 14 points, respectively. Off the bench, the BlackJacks — who were coming off a win over the Newfoundland Growlers — saw Shamiel Stevenson and Cody John chip in with 11 and 10 points of their own, while starter Jackson Rowe added 10 points.
WATCH | Nighthawks snap losing streak against BlackJacks:
Guelph is set to host Montreal on Saturday while Ottawa won't play again until next Thursday when they rematch the Nighthawks.
Both games can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?