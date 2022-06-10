Barber leads Nighthawks past BlackJacks to snap losing skid

The Guelph Nighthawks have returned to the win column.

Guelph (2-3) started out the 2022 CEBL season with a win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars but lost three straight until Thursday night when they beat the Ottawa BlackJacks 86-79 at home.

The Nighthawks were led by Cat Barber, who had 26 points including the Elam Ending game-winner, while Ahmed Hill had 16 and AJ Lawson chipped in with 15. No other player on Guelph recorded double-digit points.

Ottawa (1-4), meanwhile, was led by its usual suspects of Walt Lemon Jr., and Bernard Thompson who had 19 and 14 points, respectively. Off the bench, the BlackJacks — who were coming off a win over the Newfoundland Growlers — saw Shamiel Stevenson and Cody John chip in with 11 and 10 points of their own, while starter Jackson Rowe added 10 points.

Guelph is set to host Montreal on Saturday while Ottawa won't play again until next Thursday when they rematch the Nighthawks.

Both games can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.