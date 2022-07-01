Honey Badgers rout Nighthawks to snap 2-game losing skid

The Hamilton Honey Badgers busted a mini slump in a big way on Thursday, cruising to a 95-76 home win over the Guelph Nighthawks.

Hamilton entered the game on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Scarborough Shooting Stars and Guelph on the road. Yet, it appeared home court advantage played a key role as the Honey Badgers got out to a 27-14 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

The Honey Badgers (8-3) led 60-29 at the half and sealed its win through a hook shot in the post from Jeremiah Tilmon — two of his 17 points of the game. Hamilton was led by Christian Vial's 22 points while Caleb Agada added 13 and ofd the bench, Martin Krampelj chipped in with 10 of his own.

Every Honey Badgers player managed to record at least two points.

Guelph (6-6) entered on a two-game losing streak of its own after falling to the Fraser Valley Bandits on June 21 and the Edmonton Stingers on Saturday.

Nighthawks guard Cat Barber did his best to rally Guelph, recording a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field, but it would not be enough.

AJ Lawson contributed 13 more points for the Nighthawks, while Ahmed Hill had 10 off the bench. Still, Guelph struggled to shoot the ball, converting just 25 per cent from beyond the arc.

Hamilton will return on Saturday as it hosts the Ottawa BlackJacks at 4 p.m. ET. Guelph will not play again until next Thursday, when it travels to Scarborough to play the Shooting Stars.