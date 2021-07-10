Honey Badgers complete late comeback to beat Nighthawks, secure 5th straight win
Hamilton's Lindell Wigginton, Keevan Veinot combine for 44 points
Lindell Wigginton scored 23 points and added 8 assists to lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers (5-1) to their third straight win against the Guelph Nighthawks (0-4) 85-76 in CEBL action on Friday.
Keevan Veinot added a career-high 21 points for Hamilton, now on a five-game winning streak after dropping its season opener.
Cat Barber led Guelph with 25 points in their first home game of the season. They remain winless in the 2021 CEBL season.
Hamilton got the first basket of the night with Veinot, but only managed to regain the lead in the last seconds of the third quarter with a Jean-Victor Mukama three-pointer to make it 60-59.
Mukama also dunked the final basket of the game to reach the Elam ending target of 85.
The Honey Badgers will host the Niagara River Lions next at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Sunday. The Nighthawks will also play at home as they face the Ottawa BlackJacks at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph on Monday.
