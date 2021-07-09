River Lions erupt for 37 points after halftime to hand Bandits 1st loss of season
Xavier Sneed scores 20 points, adds 7 assists to lead Niagara to 3rd win of season
Xavier Sneed scored 20 points and added 7 assists to lead the Niagara River Lions (3-2) past the Fraser Valley Bandits (4-1) 103-82, handing the league leaders their first loss of the season in CEBL action on Tuesday.
Jaylen Babb Harrison and Javin Delaurier added 19 and 18 points for Niagara, respectively. Malcolm Duvivier led Fraser Valley with 17.
Fraser Valley reached halftime leading by one point, but Niagara proceeded to score 37 points in the third quarter — the most by a team in a single quarter in the current season. The run left the River Lions up by 21 points.
Niagara eventually picked up the pace to reach and pass the target scoring with a Daniel Walden-Mullings three-pointer to pick up a second straight win.
Fraser Valley continues its road trip with a game against the Ottawa BlackJacks (1-4) on Saturday, while Niagara next visits the Hamilton Honey Badgers (4-1) on Sunday.
