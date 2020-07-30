Xavier Moon saves Stingers in Elam Ending after Honey Badgers' comeback falls short
Reigning MVP nails game-winning 3-pointer as Edmonton picks up 2nd win
Reigning CEBL MVP Xavier Moon hit the game-winning three-pointer as the Edmonton Stingers narrowly avoided an Elam Ending collapse against the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Wednesday.
The Stingers (2-1) led 77-70 when the target score was set at 86. But a 12-5 Honey Badgers run quickly knotted the teams up at 82.
However, Moon was able to keep his composure to seal the victory, first finding Mathieu Kamba for a corner three-pointer before hitting a pull-up triple of his own to seal the deal.
For the Honey Badgers (1-2), Canadian Duane Notice led with 23 points, but was forced to exit the game during the Elam Ending after suffering an apparent leg injury.
Live coverage of the CEBL Summer Series continues Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with the Ottawa Blackjacks (0-2) vs. the Fraser Valley Bandits (1-1).
CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.
WATCH | CEBL's return plan:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.