Xavier Moon saves Stingers in Elam Ending after Honey Badgers' comeback falls short

Reigning CEBL MVP Xavier Moon hit the game-winning three-pointer as the Edmonton Stingers narrowly avoided an Elam Ending collapse against the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Wednesday.

The Stingers (2-1) led 77-70 when the target score was set at 86. But a 12-5 Honey Badgers run quickly knotted the teams up at 82.

However, Moon was able to keep his composure to seal the victory, first finding Mathieu Kamba for a corner three-pointer before hitting a pull-up triple of his own to seal the deal.

Moon wound up with 11 points, six turnovers and three assists on the game, while captain Jordan Baker led the team with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

For the Honey Badgers (1-2), Canadian Duane Notice led with 23 points, but was forced to exit the game during the Elam Ending after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Live coverage of the CEBL Summer Series continues Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with the Ottawa Blackjacks (0-2) vs. the Fraser Valley Bandits (1-1).

CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.

