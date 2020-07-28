Nighthawks surge late to get back on track with win over River Lions

The Guelph Nighthawks rebounded quickly from their first CEBL Summer Series loss with a win over the Niagara River Lions on Tuesday.

Twenty-four hours after the Nighthawks (2-1) were blown out by the Hamilton Honey Badgers, they got off to a quick start with a 15-10 first quarter and downed the host River Lions 84-65 in St. Catharines, Ont.

After Niagara (1-2) fought back in the second quarter, Guelph took control of the game in the second half, where it outscored the River Lions by 18.

Tre'Darius McCallum led the Nighthawks with 18 points, while Canadians Tyrell Green and Jamal Reynolds each contributed 11 points off the bench.

The River Lions' Daniel Mullings, an MVP contender following his strong start to the Summer Series, was limited to 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting while coughing up four turnovers.

Live coverage of the CEBL Summer Series continues Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Saskatchewan Rattlers (1-0) vs. the Fraser Valley Bandits (1-0).

CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.

WATCH | CEBL's return plan: