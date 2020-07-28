Canada's Notice lifts Honey Badgers to dominant win over Nighthawks
Guards Brianté Weber and Duane Notice combined for 31 points and just three missed field goals as the Hamilton Honey Badgers upended the Guelph Nighthawks 97-71 on Monday.
Both teams now sit 1-1 at the CEBL Summer Series in St. Catharines, Ont., after Hamilton lost its opener to Niagara while Guelph topped expansion club Ottawa.
Dating back to last season, it was the fifth consecutive win for the Honey Badgers over the Nighthawks, in as many attempts.
Weber led the team with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Notice, the Woodbridge, Ont., native, scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting, to go along with seven assists and four rebounds. Notice also hit the game-winning layup as Hamilton reached the Elam Ending target score.
Meanwhile, head coach Ryan Schmidt picked up his first CEBL win against fellow Raptors 905 assistant and Guelph bench boss Charles Kissi.
Stingers down BlackJacks
Meanwhile, Ottawa is still searching for its first win after falling 89-82 to the Edmonton Stingers in Monday's late game.
Mathieu Kamba also added 14 points, including the game-ending three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Canadian brothers Phil and Thomas Scrubb combined for 35 points as Ottawa stayed close throughout the game, but the Stingers took over during the Elam Ending. The seven-point difference wound up the closest game of the Summer Series thus far.
Live coverage of the CEBL Summer Series continues Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET with the Niagara River Lions (1-1) taking on the Guelph Nighthawks (1-1), followed by the Saskatchewan Rattlers (1-0) vs. the Fraser Valley Bandits (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.
With files from The Canadian Press
