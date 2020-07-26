Rattlers hold off River Lions' late rally for 1st Summer Series win

The Saskatchewan Rattlers started off their 2020 Summer Series just how they ended the inaugural season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, and that was with a win.

Kemy Osse, who had 17 points, nailed a three-pointer to get the Rattlers past the 95 point target score to secure their first win of the Summer Series. When the Elam was put in place, Saskatchewan (1-0) had a sizeable 86-67 lead, but the River Lions (1-1) had a late rally and fell just short losing 96-79.

Scarborough, Ontario native, Negus Webster-Chan, who played for the Rattlers last season, led the team with 20 points. He shot a very impressive 7-14 from the field including going 1-3 from beyond the arc.

After the first quarter, it appeared it would be a back-and-forth game as it was tied 28-28. Yet, Saskatchewan took over and outscored Niagara 22-11 in the second to take a 50-39 lead at half.

Guard, Daniel Mullings led the River Lions with 16 points.

Both teams play their next game on July 28 as Niagara takes on Guelph at 5 p.m. ET while Saskatchewan battles Fraser Valley at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca

Fraser Valley takes down Edmonton

The Fraser Valley Bandits and Edmonton Stingers began their Summer Series campaign Sunday. Cameron Forte had 28 points and 10 rebounds, as the Bandits surpassed the target score of 111 to beat the Stingers 113-100 on Sunday.

Kyle Johnson added 19 points and Jahenns Manigat, who ended the game with a three-pointer, chipped in 16 as the Bandits (1-0) had six players score in double figures.

Adika Peter-Mcneilly led the Stingers (0-1) with 18 points, while Xavier Moon had 16 points and seven boards.

Fraser Valley held a 20-point lead once Elam began. A 9-0 run by the Stingers (0-1) saw their deficit cut to 10 before the final basket.

The Bandits led by double digits after the first three quarters and held a 59-42 halftime advantage.

