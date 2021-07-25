Bandits late run not enough, lose 1st on home court as Stingers improve to 9-1

Jordan Baker scored 20 points and added 11 assists to help the Edmonton Stingers beat the Fraser Valley Bandits 87-79 in CEBL action on Sunday.

Marlon Johnson added 18 points for Edmonton, who had two-time reining MVP Xavier Moon playing just under 30 minutes and scoring 12 points. Shaquille Keith, Kenny Manigault and Brandon Gilbeck all had 15 points to lead Fraser Valley.

The Bandits trimmed a mid-third quarter Stingers lead of 21 to only three points at 80-77, already deep into the Elam Ending.

But Edmonton held on for the win as Johnson converted two free throws to hit the 87-point target.

The league leaders improved to 9-1 and handed Fraser Valley their first home court loss in the current season.

Fraser Valley, who dropped to 5-4, will host Edmonton again on Tuesday at the Abbotsford Centre.