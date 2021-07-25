Bandits late run not enough, lose 1st on home court as Stingers improve to 9-1
Fraser Valley trim Edmonton lead of 21 to 3 points, but league leaders hold on to win
Jordan Baker scored 20 points and added 11 assists to help the Edmonton Stingers beat the Fraser Valley Bandits 87-79 in CEBL action on Sunday.
The Bandits trimmed a mid-third quarter Stingers lead of 21 to only three points at 80-77, already deep into the Elam Ending.
But Edmonton held on for the win as Johnson converted two free throws to hit the 87-point target.
Calm. Cool. Collected. Clutch. <br><br>Despite a being on the opposing end of a late-game run on the road in a sold out <a href="https://twitter.com/AbbyCentre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AbbyCentre</a>, Marlon Johnson ends it at the line with no hesitation 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/sIpX8oJSZk">pic.twitter.com/sIpX8oJSZk</a>—@CEBLeague
The league leaders improved to 9-1 and handed Fraser Valley their first home court loss in the current season.
Fraser Valley, who dropped to 5-4, will host Edmonton again on Tuesday at the Abbotsford Centre.
