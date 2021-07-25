Skip to Main Content
CEBL·New

River Lions beat BlackJacks in tight Elam Ending battle to get 3rd straight victory

Philip Scrubb scored five points and added an assist in the last three Niagara River Lions baskets as they edged the Ottawa BlackJacks 94-92 in CEBL action Saturday.



Javin Delaurier scored 17 points and added 14 rebounds in Niagara's Saturday win against Ottawa. Only Xavier Sneed had more points for the winning side, with 18. (@RiverLions/Twitter)



Xavier Sneed led Niagara in points with 18, followed by Javin Delaurier, who had 17. Nick Ward scored 28, the most for Ottawa, with Dominique Archie and Tyrell Green adding 20 and 18, respectively.

Ottawa was a three-pointer away from claiming the win but missed three attempts of doing so. Scrubb, on the other hand, got one for Niagara to tie the game at 90-90.

The Richmond, B.C.-born athlete proceeded to add a lay-up of his own and assist for Guillaume Payen-Boucard's as Niagara overtook the 93-point target by a point to win a third in a row.

The game was a tight match-up all the way through, with no team being in the lead by double digits on any occasion.

Niagara (6-3), which sits third in the standings, will host the Guelph Nighthawks next at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. on Friday.

Ottawa (3-7) is fifth in the standings and will also play at home when they face the Saskatchewan Rattlers at the TD Place on Monday.

