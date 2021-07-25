River Lions beat BlackJacks in tight Elam Ending battle to get 3rd straight victory
Ottawa was a 3-pointer away from victory but missed 3 attempts of doing so
Philip Scrubb scored five points and added an assist in the last three Niagara River Lions baskets as they edged the Ottawa BlackJacks 94-92 in CEBL action Saturday.
Ottawa was a three-pointer away from claiming the win but missed three attempts of doing so. Scrubb, on the other hand, got one for Niagara to tie the game at 90-90.
The Richmond, B.C.-born athlete proceeded to add a lay-up of his own and assist for Guillaume Payen-Boucard's as Niagara overtook the 93-point target by a point to win a third in a row.
Just came back and already setting up game winners 👀<br><br>Phil Scrubb with the drive and dime to Guillaume Boucard to set up the Elam Ending bucket 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/zSUPkKQn9Q">pic.twitter.com/zSUPkKQn9Q</a>—@CEBLeague
The game was a tight match-up all the way through, with no team being in the lead by double digits on any occasion.
Niagara (6-3), which sits third in the standings, will host the Guelph Nighthawks next at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. on Friday.
Ottawa (3-7) is fifth in the standings and will also play at home when they face the Saskatchewan Rattlers at the TD Place on Monday.
