Wigginton scores 32 points as Honey Badgers edge BlackJacks in cagey contest
23-year-old Halifax native also led Hamilton in assists (4), rebounds (9)
Lindell Wigginton scored 32 points to propel the Hamilton Honey Badgers past the Ottawa BlackJacks 87-75 in CEBL action Wednesday.
Ottawa's Tyrell Green scored 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter, with veteran guard Earl Calloway adding 12. Ottawa lost the third of its last five games, dropping to 3-6.
In no instance during the first three quarters did any team boast a lead bigger than six points.
Wigginton's score elevated his points per game average to 22.6 on the season, tying him with reigning two-time CEBL MVP Xavier Moon of the Edmonton Stingers.
The victory marked the first game since the 2019 season in which fans were allowed at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.
Hamilton will host the Fraser Valley Bandits next on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Ottawa will also play on home court when it faces the Saskatchewan Rattlers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.
