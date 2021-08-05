Michael Bryson scores 25 points in his 4th CEBL game as Nighthawks edge BlackJacks
Michael Bryson scored 25 points in his fourth CEBL game to lead the Guelph Nighthawks past the Ottawa BlackJacks 96-71 on Wednesday.
The teams started the second quarter tied at 19 but Guelph took the lead right away and never looked back in its way to claiming a second victory in its last five matches.
Bryson scored 13 points in his CEBL debut against the Hamilton Honey Badgers last Tuesday. The six-foot-four guard then added 19 and eight in his second and third games, both against the Niagara River Lions, on Friday and Sunday.
Guelph, which improved to 4-9, sits sixth in the seven-team league. Ottawa dropped to 4-8 but remained just ahead of Guelph in the standings, in fifth place.
Both teams will face each other again on Friday, this time at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ont. The game will round out Guelph's regular season. Ottawa will play it's final game when they visit the Niagara River Lions on Sunday.
