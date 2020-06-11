CEBL's Blackjacks sign Scrubb brothers, veterans of Canadian national team
Canada's Kaza Kajami-Keane also inks deal with expansion Ottawa club
The Ottawa BlackJacks are bringing the Scrubb brothers back to the nation's capital.
Earlier in the day, the BlackJacks signed free-agent guards Kaza Kajami-Keane and Johnny Berhanemeskel. Their training camp roster is now complete.
Phil and Thomas Scrubb, along with Ottawa's head coach Osvaldo Jeanty, captured five national championships with the Ravens.
The brothers also have a long history of representing Canada internationally. They both played in last summer's World Cup in China, the 2019 World Cup qualifier, and the 2016 Olympic qualifying tournament.
COVID-19 has postponed the CEBL's second season, which was set to begin on May 7 with the BlackJacks taking on the Niagara River Lions.
While training camp rosters for all seven teams are now complete, there's currently no start date.
