CEBL's Blackjacks sign Scrubb brothers, veterans of Canadian national team

The Ottawa BlackJacks are bringing the Scrubb brothers back to the nation's capital.

The expansion Canadian Elite Basketball League team announced Thursday it had signed Phil and Thomas Scrubb, who starred for the powerhouse Carleton Ravens in Canadian university basketball.

Earlier in the day, the BlackJacks signed free-agent guards Kaza Kajami-Keane and Johnny Berhanemeskel. Their training camp roster is now complete.

Phil and Thomas Scrubb, along with Ottawa's head coach Osvaldo Jeanty, captured five national championships with the Ravens.

Phil, a six-foot-three guard, has played professionally in Spain, Russia, Germany and Greece, while Thomas, a 6-6 forward, played in France, Italy, Germany and Finland.

The brothers also have a long history of representing Canada internationally. They both played in last summer's World Cup in China, the 2019 World Cup qualifier, and the 2016 Olympic qualifying tournament.

COVID-19 has postponed the CEBL's second season, which was set to begin on May 7 with the BlackJacks taking on the Niagara River Lions.

While training camp rosters for all seven teams are now complete, there's currently no start date.