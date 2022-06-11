Hill posts season-high 28 points as Nighthawks hold off late surge from Alliance

Ahmed Hill posted a season-high 28 points as the Guelph Nighthawks survived a late push from the Montreal Alliance to come out with an 86-84 win on Saturday in Guelph, Ont.

AJ Lawson and TJ Lall had 18 and 17 points, respectively, to help the Nighthawks (3-3) to a second consecutive win.

Cat Barber added 13, including two free throws to close out the game.

Nathan Cayo led the Alliance (3-4) with 23 points, while Ashley Hamilton added 21.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/GNighthawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GNighthawks</a> win it 🚨<br><br>What a close game! Guelph gets the win 86-84 over the <a href="https://twitter.com/mtl_alliance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mtl_alliance</a> <a href="https://t.co/ND9zuQ4sY5">pic.twitter.com/ND9zuQ4sY5</a> —@cbcsports

Down eight to start the Elam Ending, Montreal made a strong surge, kicking off the period with a 7-0 run. With the game later tied at 84-all, and needing 86 to win, Hernst Laroche missed the Alliance's first opportunity to win it on a jumper.

A turnover from Hamilton on the following possession sealed the Alliance's fate, as Barber was sent to the free throw line shortly after, and Montreal was handed its second straight loss.

Guelph will next host the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Montreal will look to bounce back in their next outing against the Niagara River Lions at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.