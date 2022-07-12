Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL

Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium.

Isiah Osborne leads Montreal with 22 points, including game-winning basket

CBC Sports ·
Montreal Alliance forward Nathan Cayo (4) goes up for a basket during his team's 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. (@mtl_alliance/Twitter)

The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule.

Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis and Ashley Hamilton each scored 14 as Montreal improved to 4-3 at home.

Louis set Osborne up for the game-winning alley-oop in the Elam Ending as Montreal capped off a comeback performance that saw them rally back after trailing 28-20 entering the second quarter.

James Karnik gave the Bandits (8-6) a hot start while leading the team with 20 points and eight rebounds. Alex Campbell finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Malcolm Duvivier added nine points while collecting six rebounds.

WATCH l Alliance take down Bandits:

CEBL Fraser Valley Bandits vs Montreal Alliance

6 hours ago
Duration 2:04:42
The Bandits head to La Belle Province to take on the Alliance.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now