Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid
Isiah Osborne leads Montreal with 22 points, including game-winning basket
The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule.
Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis and Ashley Hamilton each scored 14 as Montreal improved to 4-3 at home.
Louis set Osborne up for the game-winning alley-oop in the Elam Ending as Montreal capped off a comeback performance that saw them rally back after trailing 28-20 entering the second quarter.
James Karnik gave the Bandits (8-6) a hot start while leading the team with 20 points and eight rebounds. Alex Campbell finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Malcolm Duvivier added nine points while collecting six rebounds.
WATCH l Alliance take down Bandits:
