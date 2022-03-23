CEBL's Montreal Alliance sign native Kemy Osse as 1st player in team history
Guard to debut when franchise plays 1st game on May 25
The Montreal Alliance are on the board.
The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) expansion franchise signed its first player on Wednesday, landing native guard Kemy Osse.
Osse, a six-foot-one guard, played the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
Over his time with the Rattlers, the 29-year-old Osse averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 35 per cent from the three-point line.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to compete for a championship while wearing a Montreal Alliance jersey," Osse said.
The Alliance are one of three new teams, along with the Newfoundland Growlers and Scarborough Shooting stars, entering the CEBL for the 2022 season.
Led by newly name head coach Vincent Lavandier, the Alliance tip off for the first time on May 25 against the Hamilton Honey Badgers. Their home opener comes a few days later when they host the Shooting Stars.
