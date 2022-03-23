Skip to Main Content
CEBL's Montreal Alliance sign native Kemy Osse as 1st player in team history

The Montreal Alliance are on the board. The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) expansion franchise signed its first player on Wednesday, landing native guard Kemy Osse.

Guard to debut when franchise plays 1st game on May 25

The Canadian Press ·
Former Saskatchewan Rattlers guard Kemy Osse became the first player to sign with his hometown Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. (Submitted by CEBL)

Osse, a six-foot-one guard, played the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

"We are extremely excited to announce Kemy as our first official signing in franchise history," said general manager and longtimer NBAer Joel Anthony. "To have a player from our city that is as committed to his craft as he is his community makes this a special signing for us. Kemy's leadership and experience in our league will play a large role for the team, along with his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball."

Over his time with the Rattlers, the 29-year-old Osse averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 35 per cent from the three-point line.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to compete for a championship while wearing a Montreal Alliance jersey," Osse said.

The Alliance are one of three new teams, along with the Newfoundland Growlers and Scarborough Shooting stars, entering the CEBL for the 2022 season.

Led by newly name head coach Vincent Lavandier, the Alliance tip off for the first time on May 25 against the Hamilton Honey Badgers. Their home opener comes a few days later when they host the Shooting Stars.

