Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Edmonton Stingers vs Fraser Valley Bandits

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton at Fraser Valley

CBC Sports

1 hour ago
Live
The Edmonton Stingers visit the Frasier Valley Bandits in Abbotsford, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Monday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

