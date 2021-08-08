Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Fraser Valley Bandits

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Fraser Valley at Saskatchewan

The Final regular game of the 2021 season will pit the Fraser Valley Bandits against the Saskatchewan Rattlers in Saskatoon, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, stay tuned for the 2021 Championship Weekend in Edmonton from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22.

