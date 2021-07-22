Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Saskatchewan vs. Guelph

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Saskatchewan at Guelph

CBC Sports

15 minutes ago
Live
The Saskatchewan Rattlers visit the Guelph Nighthawks at The Sleeman Centre in Guelph, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

now