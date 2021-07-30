Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph Nighthawks vs Niagara River Lions

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Niagara River Lions.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Guelph at Niagara

CBC Sports

15 minutes ago
Live
The Guelph Nighthawks visit the Niagara River Lions in St.Catharines, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Niagara River Lions.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for a game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Niagara River Lions.

