Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Edmonton Stingers vs Saskatchewan Rattlers

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Edmonton Stingers and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Saskatchewan at Edmonton

The Saskatchewan Rattlers visit the Edmonton Stingers in Edmonton, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Coverage begins on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET for a game between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

