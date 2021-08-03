Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara River Lions vs Hamilton Honey Badgers

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Hamilton at Niagara

The Hamilton Honey Badgers visit the Niagara River Lions in St. Catharines, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Guelph Nighthawks.

