Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara River Lions vs Hamilton Honey Badgers

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: The tipoff time for tonight’s game between the Niagara River Lions and Hamilton Honey Badgers at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines has been delayed to 7:30 PM ET due to unforeseen circumstances. <a href="https://t.co/zAv8HG3OSy">pic.twitter.com/zAv8HG3OSy</a> —@CEBLeague

For more CEBL action, return on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Guelph Nighthawks.