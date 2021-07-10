Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa vs. Guelph

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Ottawa at Guelph

CBC Sports

1 hour ago
Live
The Ottawa Blackjacks visit the Guelph Nighthawks at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, ON. 0:00

Coverage begins on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET for a match between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

