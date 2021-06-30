Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa vs. Fraser Valley

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Ottawa at Fraser Valley

CBC Sports

51 minutes ago
Live
The Ottawa BlackJacks, the CEBL's eastern most team visits the western most team, the Fraser Valley Bandits, in Abbotsford, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET to watch the Niagara River Lions battle the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

now