Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa vs. Edmonton

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Edmonton Stingers

Coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Thursday for a doubleheader featuring the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Niagara River Lions at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Saskatchewan Rattlers at the Edmonton Stingers at 9 p.m. ET.