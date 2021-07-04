Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa vs. Edmonton
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Edmonton Stingers.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Edmonton Stingers
Coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, return on Thursday for a doubleheader featuring the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Niagara River Lions at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Saskatchewan Rattlers at the Edmonton Stingers at 9 p.m. ET.