Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa vs. Edmonton

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Edmonton Stingers.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Ottawa at Edmonton

CBC Sports

28 minutes ago
Live
The Ottawa Blackjacks visit the Edmonton Stingers in Edmonton, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Edmonton Stingers

Coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Thursday for a doubleheader featuring the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Niagara River Lions at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Saskatchewan Rattlers at the Edmonton Stingers at 9 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now