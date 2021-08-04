Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa BlackJacks Vs. Guelph Nighthawks
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Guelph Nighthawks.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 7.00 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Guelph Nighthawks.
For more CEBL action, return on Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. ET for a game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.