CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa BlackJacks Vs. Guelph Nighthawks

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 7.00 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Guelph at Ottawa

CBC Sports

16 minutes ago
Live
The Guelph Nighthawks visits the Ottawa BlackJacks in Ottawa, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 7.00 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. ET for a game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

