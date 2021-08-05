Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Edmonton Stingers vs. Fraser Valley Bandits

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Fraser Valley at Edmonton

CBC Sports

15 minutes ago
Live
The Fraser Valley Bandits visits the Edmonton Stingers in Edmonton, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Thursday at 7.00 p.m. ET for a game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Niagara River Lions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now