Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph Nighthawks vs Hamilton Honey Badgers
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Coverage begins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, return on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET for a game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Edmonton Stingers.