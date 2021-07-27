Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph Nighthawks vs Hamilton Honey Badgers

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Hamilton at Guelph

CBC Sports

29 minutes ago
Live
The Hamilton Honey Badgers visit the Guelph Nighthawks at The Sleeman Centre in Guelph, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET for a game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Edmonton Stingers.

