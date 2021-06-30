Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara vs. Saskatchewan

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara at Saskatchewan

The Niagara River Lions visits the Saskatchewan Stingers in Saskatoon, SK.. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Monday at 7 p.m. ET to watch the Guelph Nighthawks battle the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

