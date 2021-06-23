Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara vs. Ottawa

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara at Ottawa

The 2021 CEBL basketball season kicks off with the Niagara River Lions visiting the Ottawa BlackJacks in Ottawa, ON.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, tune in on Saturday for a doubleheader streaming live on CBCSports.ca. 

The Hamilton Honey Badgers take on the Edmonton Stingers at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the Fraser Valley Bandits vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers at 7 p.m. ET

