Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Coming Up

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara vs. Hamilton

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara at Hamilton

CBC Sports

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
The Niagara River Lions visit the Hamilton Honey Badgers in Hamilton, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Ottawa BlackJacks vs. the Guelph Nighthawks, followed by the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now