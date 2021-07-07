Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara vs. Hamilton
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, return on Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Ottawa BlackJacks vs. the Guelph Nighthawks, followed by the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers at 9:30 p.m. ET.