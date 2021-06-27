Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara vs. Fraser Valley

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara at Fraser Valley

37 minutes ago
The Niagara River Lions visits the Frasier Valley Bandits in Abbotsford, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Thursday for a Canada Day doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. ET as the Hamilton Honey Badgers take on the Ottawa BlackJacks, followed by the Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. the Fraser Valley Bandits at 5 p.m. ET.

