Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Niagara vs. Edmonton

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Edmonton Stingers.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara at Edmonton

CBC Sports

22 minutes ago
Live
The Niagara River Lions visits the Edmonton Stingers in Edmonton, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Niagara River Lions and the Edmonton Stingers

Coverage begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on for a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET as the Guelph Nighthawks take on the Hamilton Honey Badgers, followed by the Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Fraser Valley Bandits at 7 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now