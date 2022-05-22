Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch CEBL: Montreal Alliance vs. Hamilton Honey Badgers

Watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Montreal Alliance and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Montreal Alliance vs Hamilton Honey Badgers

30 minutes ago
Live
The 2022 CEBL season kicks off with the newly minted Montreal Alliance travelling to Hamilton to take on one of the CEBL's Original Six teams, the Honey Badgers.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Montreal Alliance and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

6 days ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
