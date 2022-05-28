Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL·Live

Watch CEBL: Niagara River Lions vs. Guelph Nighthawks

Watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara River Lions vs Guelph Nighthawks

45 minutes ago
Live
Watch CEBL Action Live as the Niagara River Lions take on the Guelph Nighthawks.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Coverage begins on Tuesday and 7 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

12 days ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
