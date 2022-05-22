Watch J. Cole's CEBL debut as Scarborough Shooting Stars face Guelph Nighthawks

Watch CEBL Action Live as the Scarborough Shooting Stars take on the Guelph Nighthawks.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Rapper J. Cole is making his CEBL debut for the Shooting Stars.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

