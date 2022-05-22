Watch CEBL: Niagara River Lions vs. Edmonton Stingers

Watch CEBL Action Live as the Edmonton Stingers take on Niagara River Lions.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Edmonton Stingers.

Coverage begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview: