Watch CEBL: Niagara River Lions vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers

Watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara River Lions vs Saskatchewan Rattlers

28 minutes ago
Live
Watch CEBL Action Live as the Niagara River Lions take on Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

6 days ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
