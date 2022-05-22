Watch CEBL: Fraser Valley Bandits vs. Ottawa BlackJacks

Watch CEBL Action Live as the Fraser Valley Bandits take on Ottawa BlackJacks

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview: