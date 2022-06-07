Watch CEBL: Newfoundland Growlers vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars

Watch CEBL Basketball action as the Newfoundland Growlers visit the Scarborough Shooting Stars at 7:30 pm ET.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Newfoundland Growlers and the Scarborough Shooting Stars

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview: