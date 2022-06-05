Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL·Coming Up

Watch CEBL: Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Newfoundland Growlers.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Ottawa BlackJacks vs Newfoundland Growlers

49 minutes
Live in
49 minutes
Watch CEBL Basketball action as the Ottawa RedBlacks visit the Newfoundland Growlers at 1:30 pm ET.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Newfoundland Growlers.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

17 days ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now