Watch CEBL: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Fraser Valley Bandits

Watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Fraser Valley Bandits

1 hour ago
Live
Watch CEBL Basketball action as the Saskatchewan Rattlers visit the Fraser Valley Bandits at 5:00 pm EST.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers vand the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

16 days ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
