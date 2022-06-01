Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch CEBL: Edmonton Stingers vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Edmonton Stingers and the Newfoundland Growlers.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton Stingers vs Newfoundland Growlers

The Newfoundland Growlers won't be throwing a kitchen party as they host the Edmonton Stingers at 6:00 pm ET.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the the Edmonton Stingers and the Newfoundland Growlers.

Coverage begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
