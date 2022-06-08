Watch CEBL: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Hamilton Honey Badgers
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-2) and the Hamilton Honey Badgers (4-1).
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-2) and the Hamilton Honey Badgers (4-1).
Coverage from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont., begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.
CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL
WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview: