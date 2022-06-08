Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch CEBL: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Hamilton Honey Badgers

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-2) and the Hamilton Honey Badgers (4-1).

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Hamilton Honey Badgers

1 hour ago
Watch CEBL Basketball action as the Saskatchewan Rattlers visit the Hamilton Honey Badgers at 7:30 pm ET.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-2) and the Hamilton Honey Badgers (4-1).

Coverage from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont., begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

22 days ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
