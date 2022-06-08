Watch CEBL: Newfoundland Growlers vs. Niagara River Lions

Watch CEBL Basketball action as the Newfoundland Growlers visit the Niagara River Lions at 7:00 pm ET.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Newfoundland Growlers (0-3) and the Niagara River Lions (3-2).

Coverage from the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

