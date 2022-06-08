Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL·Live

Watch CEBL: Newfoundland Growlers vs. Niagara River Lions

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Newfoundland Growlers (0-3) and the Niagara River Lions (3-2).

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Newfoundland Growlers vs Niagara River Lions

2 hours ago
Live
Watch CEBL Basketball action as the Newfoundland Growlers visit the Niagara River Lions at 7:00 pm ET.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Newfoundland Growlers (0-3) and the Niagara River Lions (3-2).

Coverage from the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below.

CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL

WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

22 days ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now