Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Hamilton vs. Ottawa

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Hamilton at Ottawa

CBC Sports

21 minutes ago
Live
The Hamilton Honey Badgers travels to the Nation's capital to go head to head with the Ottawa BlackJacks. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, tune in on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET as the Saskatchewan Rattlers take on the Fraser Valley Bandits. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now