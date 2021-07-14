Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Hamilton vs. Niagara

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Niagara River Lions.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Hamilton at Niagara

CBC Sports

57 minutes ago
Live
The Hamilton Honey Badgers visit the Niagara River Lions in St. Catharines, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Niagara River Lions.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Hamilton Honey Badgers

