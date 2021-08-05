Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Coming Up

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Hamilton Honey Badgers vs. Niagara River Lions

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Niagara River Lions.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 7.00 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Niagara at Hamilton

CBC Sports

4 minutes ago
Live
The Niagara River Lions visit the Hamilton Honey Badgers in Hamilton, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Niagara River Lions.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 7.00 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Friday at 7.00 p.m. ET for a game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now