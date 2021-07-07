Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Hamilton vs. Guelph
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Guelph Nighthawks.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Guelph Nighthawks.
Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, return on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Stingers at Saskatchewan Rattlers, followed by the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Ottawa BlackJacks at 7 p.m. ET.