Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Hamilton vs. Guelph

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Stingers at Saskatchewan Rattlers, followed by the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Ottawa BlackJacks at 7 p.m. ET.