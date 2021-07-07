Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Hamilton vs. Guelph

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Hamilton at Guelph

58 minutes ago
Live
The Hamilton Honey Badgers visit the Guelph Nighthawks in Guelph, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Guelph Nighthawks.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Stingers at Saskatchewan Rattlers, followed by the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Ottawa BlackJacks at 7 p.m. ET.

